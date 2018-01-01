CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people were displaced by a fire early Monday at an apartment building in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The fire broke out just after 12 a.m. on the second floor of 3-story apartment building in the 2700 block of West Giddings, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Eleven people were displaced by the blaze, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
