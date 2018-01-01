CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police in Waukegan are searching for an 18-year-old who has been missing for a week now.
Lucio Cambray’s last communication was with his friends on Christmas night.
His church pastor, Julie Contreras, says Cambray worked as a roofer.
“We know a young man that has cleaned his church walls, thrown out the garbage, cleaned the bathrooms,” she said. “We know someone who has been proactive in his community here within the sanctuary — helping the community.”
Contreras says Cambray went to work at 5 in the morning and returned at 6 at night.
She says two weeks ago, he had a fight with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
But she says Cambray was “a very good boy.”