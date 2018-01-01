CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally struck by a Brown Line train Monday morning in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.
The man, believed to have been in his 20s, was walking on the tracks about 6:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Western when he was struck by a train and subsequently fell from the tracks, police said.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.
Trains were halted after the incident, but service had resumed by 8:41 a.m., according to alerts from the CTA.
