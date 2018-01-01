CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant woman and another person were injured in a crash New Year’s Day morning on the Stevenson Expressway.
The crash happened about 6:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 before Pulaski, according to Illinois State Police.
The pregnant woman and a male, whose age was unknown, were both ejected from the vehicle, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
All northbound lanes of I-55 were closed as crews investigated the crash.
