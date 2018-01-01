CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found Sunday night in the South Loop has been ruled a suicide.
Vinicius Franco was found unresponsive at 8:16 p.m. near a pool deck on the fifth floor of a building in the 1000 block of South State, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Franco was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Norman, Oklahoma.
An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries from a jump from height, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.
No further information was immediately made available.
