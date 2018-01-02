By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) Brian Urlacher is another step closer to Canton, named Tuesday night a finalist for the 2018 class to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Urlacher, one of the Bears’ greatest players, was named one of 18 finalists for a vote that comes on February 3, just prior to the Super Bowl.
Urlacher played his entire 13-year career with the Bears, leading an era of defensive dominance at middle linebacker. In 182 games, recording 1,040 career tackles and 22 interceptions. He was the leader of a Bears defense that enjoyed its greatest run since the 1985 Super Bowl championship, reaching the Super Bowl in 2007.
In 13 seasons, Urlacher was an eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and four-time All-Pro who played a critical role in Lovie Smith’s schemes.
Urlacher boasts a strong candidacy for first-ballot consideration, though Ray Lewis is also a finalist and considered a lock to be inducted, posing a threat to Urlacher.
In nearly one month, Urlacher could be voted into prestigious company to honor his remarkable Bears career.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.