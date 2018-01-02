(670 The Score) The conclusion of the 2017 regular season Sunday also locked in each team’s opponents and game locations for the 2018 regular season.
In addition to the usual NFC North slate, Chicago will face the AFC East in the inter-conference matchups, every team from the NFC West and then the fellow last-place division finishers in the NFC. The Bears will play five games against teams that made the playoffs this year — the Vikings twice, the Rams, the Patriots and the Bills.
Below is a look at the Bears’ foes for 2018.
Bears home games: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears away games: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers
Dates and start times will be set later.