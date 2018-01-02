CHICAGO (CBS) — This bone-chilling stretch of extremely cold weather in Chicago could tie a record for the longest stretch of temperatures below 20 by the end of the week.

Through Monday, there have been seven days in a row when the temperature was below 20 degrees all day. That trend is expected to continue through Saturday, which would match the longest such span of cold weather on record in Chicago.

With wind chills factored in, it will feel like it’s below zero virtually all week, with wind chills only occasionally reaching near positive numbers during the afternoons this week.

Bitterly cold conditions will continue this week. Chance of snow showers Wednesday AM. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/QNZPy8lZ5C — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 2, 2018

The last time temperatures in Chicago reached at least 20 degrees was Christmas Day, when the official high was 21.

Only twice before has Chicago seen 12 days in a row when the temperature didn’t reach at least 20 degrees – once ending on Feb. 2, 1936, and the other time ending on Feb. 12, 1895.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be about 15 degrees, and temperatures likely won’t get much better all week, with highs in the low to mid teens through Saturday.

Sunday likely will bring the first significant improvement in temperatures since Christmas, with highs in the low 30s. Chicago hasn’t seen temperatures in the 30s since Dec. 23.

Facing such extreme cold can be dangerous. Whenever you go outdoors this week, make sure to dress in layers, including a hat and gloves, and cover as much skin as possible. You should also avoid any prolonged time outside, as should your pets. You might even want to consider getting your pets a jacket or sweater for when they need to be outside, especially smaller animals.