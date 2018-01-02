UTICA, Ill. (AP) — Multiple fire departments were responding Tuesday to a blaze at a northern Illinois resort near Starved Rock State Park.
Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown tells The (LaSalle) News Tribune that a report of a fire alarm going off at the Grand Bear Resort came in at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. LaSalle County sheriff’s officials said the fire was in the resort’s main lodge and nearby pool. They had no information on injuries.
Aerial footage of the fire shows a large plume of white smoke coming from the resort in Utica, about 90 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
Several nearby municipalities sent fire trucks to help with the extra-alarm blaze, including LaSalle, Peru and Ottawa.
Utica’s fire command has requested salt trucks because of ice at the scene, where the temperature is hovering around minus 11 degrees.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)