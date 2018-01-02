(CBS) – Apple intentionally slowed down older iPhone models to save battery life.
But does that mean your battery needs to be replaced?
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
Kevin Wright with Experimac in Chicago cautions consumers against wasting the time or money for a new battery until you know you need one.
Even if your battery is fully charged, the capacity is what you should pay attention to.
You can check your battery’s capacity yourself by downloading a battery life app.
His company will replace batteries for $25. After criticism, Apple dropped the price of a new battery from $79 to $29.
Apple says it’s going to release a new upgrade early this year that will give you the chance to monitor the health of your battery.
The company says you’ll be able to see if the battery’s condition is affecting performance.