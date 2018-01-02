CHICAGO (CBS) — If you use a Ventra card to get around Chicago, you’ll want to make sure it’s still good before you head to the “L.”

The first cards issued when Ventra launched in 2013 have begun expiring, and registered users should have received new cards in the mail.

Ventra has set up mobile help desks at various CTA stations throughout the city to help riders replace expired cards. If you still have money on an old card, it can be rolled over to a new one.

If you already received a free replacement card in the mail, any balance on your old card was automatically transferred to the new one.

If you haven’t received a new card yet, you’ll need to visit a Ventra help desk to transfer any remaining balance to a new card.

First, if you haven’t already, you’ll need to register your card to manage your balances online.

The Ventra mobile help desks will be located at the Roosevelt, Logan Square, Belmont, Garfield Green Line, and Ashland Green/Pink Line stations from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, and at the Clark/Lake, 95th Street, Chicago Red Line, Lake Red Line, and Ashland Green/Pink Line stations from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mobile help desks will be at other locations later in January. You can find the locations at ventrachicago.com.

Customers also can visit CTA Headquarters at 567 W. Lake St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.