By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) — The Bears have added two more names to their coaching search, requesting to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, according to NFL Media reports.
Nagy and Edwards join a list of candidates that includes Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
Nagy, 39, began as an intern with Andy Reid’s Eagles in 2008. He has elevated through several roles since, then followed Reid to the Chiefs in 2013 and was named their quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 and has overseen an offense that was sixth with 25.9 points per game and fifth with 375.4 yards per game this season.
Edwards, 50, has served as the Vikings defensive coordinator since 2014, joining Mike Zimmer’s coaching staff. His coaching career has spanned several roles between the college and NFL game.
Under Edwards’ watch, the Vikings became the league’s top-ranked defense in both points (15.8) and yards per game (275.9). He joins Wilks among the defensive candidates being requested by the Bears.
With the Vikings in the playoffs like the Chiefs, Zimmer has requested that interviews for both of his coordinators be conducted in Minnesota.
The Bears’ list of requested interviews stands at six and could well expand in the coming days.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.