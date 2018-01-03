CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority computer program that allows riders to track buses and find arrival times at stops went down Wednesday morning.
The Bus Tracker program may be “temporarily unavailable” due to a technical problem, the CTA said in a statement about 9 a.m.
Engineers were working to correct the problem, but no estimated time was provided for when the program could be back online.
