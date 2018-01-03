By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) Dowell Loggains is bound for Miami, set to become offensive coordinator for Adam Gase’s Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Media.
Loggains will join Gase, whom he replaced as Bears offensive coordinator beginning in 2016. He is the first member of John Fox’s coaching staff to depart after Fox was fired on Monday. The rest of the coaching staff remains intact, general manager Ryan Pace said during his year-end press conference.
The 37-year-old Loggains has a strong relationship with Gase, and reportedly moved for Miami immediately after the firing of Fox on Monday. Clyde Christiansen, previously offensive coordinator for the Dolphins, will transition into another role with the team, according to the report.
Fox made the decision to promote Loggains after the expected departure of Gase to a head-coaching opportunity. The Bears this season ranked 29th in scoring at just 16.5 points per game, working an offense with No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky for 12 games.
The Bears are searching for their next head coach after the dismissal of Fox. They could well move to hire an offensive-minded head coach for the benefit of Trubisky.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.