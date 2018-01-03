CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting resulting from an apparent domestic dispute Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.
Around 6:20 a.m., Lake Forest police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Western Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot behind a Dunkin’ Donuts store. They also found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, police said. She was taken to Lake Forest Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting appears to have been related to a domestic dispute between the man and the woman. However, police did not provide details on who shot whom.
People who live and work nearby said this is not something they ever expected to see.
“I go there to get coffee all the time. I’m just really freaked out,” Lasha Brown said.
Mary Green said she has lived in Lake Forest for 48 years, and has never seen anything like this.
“My mouth is just hanging open. I can’t believe it,” she said.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.