CHICAGO (CBS) — The coroner’s office of Lake County, Indiana is seeking the community’s help to locate family of a man who died and is in their care.
Billy Golumbeck, 66, died yesterday of natural causes at his home in the 8600 block of Manor Avenue in Munster, Indiana, according to the coroner’s office.
Friend’s of Golumbeck told authorities that he had no relatives that they new of, the coroner’s office said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the office at (219) 755-3265.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)