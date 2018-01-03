CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Most of us would prefer not to spend much time outside in these frigid temperatures; but for some people, it’s a living.
A dozen times a day — for 10 to 15 minutes each — Mike Russell is outside because he works for Chicago Dog Walkers.
“Yeah, you know, in the winter — that’s when I earn my money. In the summer it’s pretty easy.”
He’s spent the majority of some very cold days mostly outside.
“What I tell people, the most important thing is, you’ve got to keep your feet off the ground, because the bottom of your boots will get coldest, fast.
“Good insoles in your boots — a couple pairs of really crazy socks.”
And one of his pet peeves: salt.
“It hurts them. They just throw so much of it out all over the sidewalks — way too much.”
So Russell gives dog boots a thumbs up.
Dog sweaters?
He says the jury is still out.