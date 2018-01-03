CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Chicago police say a 27-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred while she was streaming on Facebook Live.
The woman got into an argument with someone she knew at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday with someone in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Calumet Avenue, in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
During the argument, the person in the vehicle fired a shot, striking the woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says investigators have the Facebook video and the suspected shooter has been identified. She remains at-large.
Guglielmi says police don’t believe there’s any threat to the public. He called the shooting a “domestic related incident between two individuals that know each other.”
