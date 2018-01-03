CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who attacked and stabbed a 24-year-old woman Tuesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the southwest side.
Victoria Rutkowski was walking near 36th and Kedzie around 7 p.m. when she noticed a man in a black jacket and ski mask behind her. The unknown offender approached her from behind and tried to sexually assault her before running off. She ended up with puncture wounds in her lower back and upper thigh.
Rutkowski was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, where she told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov her message for women.
“I kept moving. I kept squirming around. I kept fighting back,” she said.
She later posted about her ordeal on Facebook.
“I wanted it to be an encouragement. To say, ‘hey, women out there, you’re not alone.’ I’ve been through it myself, and I’m strong, I’m not afraid. Women have to stick together to get through this.”
Rutkowski said she believes fighting back saved her life.
“I wasn’t ready to leave this planet.”
Police say they have no one in custody at this time, but believe the attacker used a screwdriver.