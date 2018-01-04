(WBBM Newsradio) — Stocks surged higher Thursday, with all three of the major indices hitting all-time highs, as strong employment data and prospects for higher corporate earnings put traders in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 gained 10, the NASDAQ added 12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over 152 points, settling to 25,075.
“It felt like the market was huffing and puffing to the finish line in 2017, and once it crossed that finish line, it had such a nice race that it would take a nice rest in the beginning of 2018. That certainly hasn’t happened yet — it has been off to the races the first trading days of the year,” Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services, says.
He also noted that he currently finds shares of Comerica, Citizens Financial Group and Zions Bancorp attractive at current levels.