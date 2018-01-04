(WBBM Newsradio) — Evanston firefighters took care to stay warm Thursday as they struck out a fire at a home in the north suburb amid the lingering cold snap.
The fire was at 2865 Sheridan Place; owners were out of town, officials said.
Smoke and fire initially forced back the firefighters, who took turns in warming buses. Fire Chief Brian Scott says fortunately the hydrants were operational.
“Obviously, water freezing is a major issue for us (and) slips, trips and falls,” he tells WBBM’s Bob Roberts. “Also, we have to keep our firefighters warm in these cold temperatures, especially after they’ve been soaking in water as they’re doing their firefighting operations.”
An investigation continues into the cause of the blaze.
Bob RobertsBob Roberts is a native of Wilmette who has worked in Chicago media for all but four years of a career dating back to 1974. He attended St. Francis...More from Bob Roberts