By Chris Emma–
(670 The Score) The Bears have completed their second head coaching interview, meeting with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Edwards, 50, is the coordinator to the league’s top-ranked defense, a unit that has allowed just 275.9 yards and 15.8 points per game this season. While Vikings coach Mike Zimmer calls the defensive plays, Edwards is considered an important part of their success, especially during the week of practice.
The Bears also requested to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who will reportedly meet with their brass Friday. The team began its interviews Wednesday by meeting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has led the team’s interviews, while chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips said they would accompany Pace as support resources.
