(670 The Score) In a new feature, the Spiegel and Parkins Show will be compiling a “Best of Spiegel & Parkins” on a daily basis. This will be a collection of the four to six best segments of their four-hour show, getting you caught up with the top news, storylines and opinions of the day.
The best of Thursday featured the opening segment with discussion on the Bears’ coaching search, an interview with Vikings analyst Ben Leber to check in on assistants in Minnesota who are coaching candidates, hypothetical Bears coach hiring promos that always get a good laugh and then Bulls conversation and whether Oklahoma star Trae Young would be a good fit.