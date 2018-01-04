(670 The Score) You’re invited to join 670 The Score program director Mitch Rosen and Chicago Park District Michael P. Kelly for their Evening Reception at Carnivale the benefits Special Olympics of Chicago.
The 5th Annual Evening Reception will once again be held at the Carnivale Restaurant (702 Fulton Market) from 5:30pm- 9:00pm on February 5th, 2018. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds go to support our 7,500 Chicago athletes. We are proud to honor Michael Kelly, the Superintendent of the Chicago Park District, and Mitch Rosen, the Program Director for 670 The Score. We would not be able to serve as many athletes as we do today without their support.