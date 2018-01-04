Filed Under:Crash, Jefferson Park, Pin-In Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were critically injured when a car slammed into a tree late Wednesday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Chicago,IL At least 1 person was critically injured after the vehicle they were in smashed into a tree trapping them inside. The vcitim was extricated from the car and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Justin / Sun-Times

At 11:38 p.m., a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling east in the 6100 block of West Higgins at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a tree, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, a man between 25 and 30 years old, and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were both trapped in the PT Cruiser, and firefighters had to extricate them from the car, authorities said.

They were taken in critical to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

