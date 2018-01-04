(WBBM Newsradio) — Police, a SWAT team and Department of Homeland Security equipment and personnel were dispatched Thursday to a west suburban church and made an unusual find.
When staff at St. Cletus Church, at 600 W. 55th St., in LaGrange, called 9-1-1 to say an unusual package was sitting near its main altar, police told them to shut down and sent armored trucks, bomb technicians and dozens of officers.
They cordoned off the area from the curious and the media for nearly four hours.
An Archdiocesan spokesperson says that when it was all done, they discovered that the box contained nothing more dangerous than dirty laundry.
No word on whose it was.
The church messaged WBBM via Facebook, “Everyone is fine, thank you. We have been given the all-clear from the police. It was just a false alarm, but better to be safe.”