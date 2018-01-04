(CBS) — Authorities have identified two people found fatally shot Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Forest.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 6:20 a.m. and found 33-year-old Ryan Zike of Louisville, Kentucky dead of a gunshot wound to the head behind a Dunkin’ Donuts at 620 N. Western, Lake Forest police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.
Claire Vanlandingham, 27, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital, where she died, authorities said.
Preliminary autopsy results released Thursday found both died of their wounds, but did not rule on the manner of their deaths, authorities said. A final ruling was pending further investigation by police and the results of toxicology testing.
On Wednesday, police said investigators believed Zike and Vanlandingham knew each other and that the shooting was related to a “domestic dispute.”
The shooting was under investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
