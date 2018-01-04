CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra riders in Wheaton will have to continue using a temporary warming trailer next to their closed station for a while longer and that suits commuters just fine as wind chills have been in the minus-double-digits.

The Wheaton Metra station is boarded up and locked up. Fire damaged the station in November and a warming trailer was set up next to it with about 20 chairs.

Commuters, like Joe Shankar who waited in the heated trailer Thursday morning, told WBBM they are glad to be able to go inside to stay out of the cold

“In these weather conditions, I thought this is better than nothing, but not the optimal solution,” Shankar said.

Although, one rider said he had considered using a different Metra station on Thursday because there had been so much trash left on the floor by other commuters on Wednesday.

“It’s a far cry from what you see today. Enough complaints, someone cleaned up in here,” he said.

WBBM: So you were actually thinking about using a different station?

“Oh yeah, going to College Avenue or even further down the line.”

Before the Metra station will be available to commuters again, even on a temporary basis, Wheaton City Manager Mike Dzugan said the station still needs to be cleaned up from the fire.

“Hopefully we are going to get that done within the next 30 days or so. We are still waiting on insurance companies to give us the green light,” he said.

Dzugan said he hopes temporary electricity and temporary heat can be installed and commuters are able to use it again.