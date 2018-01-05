(670 The Score) The Bears interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for their head coaching vacancy on Friday morning, the team confirmed.
Shurmur was the third candidate whom the Bears interviewed. On Wednesday, their met with an in-house candidate in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On Thursday, they interviewed Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards.
Shurmur, 52, has worked most of the last two seasons as Vikings offensive coordinator. He served as head coach of the Browns in 2011 and 2012, going 9-23 in that time. He also added a win as interim coach of the Eagles in 2015 after the team fired Chip Kelly.
In Minnesota, Shurmur has sustained continuity for a Vikings offense that lost its starting quarterback and running back early in the season. He has helped Case Keenum transform from career backup to leader of the NFC North champions and developed an offense that ranks 10th in scoring at 23.9 points per game.
The Bears are expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels later Friday.