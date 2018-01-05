CHICAGO (WBBM Newsradio) — Congressman Mike Quigley said he’s encouraged by plans for officials from both North and South Korea to meet next week, and he hopes President Donald Trump will hold off on any provocative tweets aimed at the North’s acerbic dictator.

The Chicago Democrat said he welcomes word that officials from North and South Korea plan to hold talks Tuesday in an effort to ease tensions in the region.

“There is no alternative to a diplomatic solution to this. War in that peninsula is unconscionable,” Quigley said.

The congressman said rhetoric like Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bragging about their “nuclear buttons” is not helpful, but the talks between the North and South are right and necessary.

Quigley had a simple message for the White House ahead of that meeting.

“Let diplomacy take its course,” he said.

The congressman said the U.S. and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should maintain the economic pressures of sanctions against North Korea.

“We need to enhance the sanctions that are taking place. We have to pressure China to continue to enforce these sanctions, and we have to crack down on violators, and – oh, by the way – the president should talk to Mr. Putin, because Russia trade with North Korea actually increased in the first quarter of last year.”

Quigley said he’s concerned the president’s “vitriolic tone” could undercut Tillerson’s efforts.

