CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening that briefly shut down the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.
The crash happened about 11 p.m. on the Dan Ryan near 79th Street, according to Chicago Fire Media.
One person was killed in the crash, according to Illinois State Police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release information on the fatality.
A second person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
All inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were briefly shut down for the removal of cars and cleanup, police and the fire department said. As of 2:25 a.m., all lanes had been reopened.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)