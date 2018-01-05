(WBBM Newsradio) — Mayor Emanuel is firing back at Democratic candidate for governor Chris Kennedy for accusing him of working to drive African-Americans out of Chicago.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Borrowing from a newspaper editorial on the subject, Emanuel said it was “hallucinatory” for Kennedy to suggest that the mayor is part of an effort to force out people of color. He says the strategy involves disinvestment in minority communities.
Emanuel agrees that African-American population decline in Chicago is a concern. But he says he would appreciate ideas, not insults.
Kennedy’s criticism came as he was campaigning for governor earlier this week.
Mayor Emanuel has not formally endorsed anyone in the Democratic Primary, but he’s widely thought to favor J.B. Pritzker.