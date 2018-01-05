CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor while battling a blaze at an apartment building in the Englewood neighborhood overnight.
Firefighters responded to a fire in a two-story apartment building near 68th and Aberdeen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Five people who live in the building got out unharmed before firefighters arrived.
About 20 minutes later, a mayday call went out when a firefighter fell through the floor.
A short time later, the firefighter walked out of the building on his own. His comrades checked him out at the scene, but did he not suffer any serious injuries, according to the Fire Department.
“He was not transported. He was not injured. He was removed quickly by his company, and he continued to work, and he’s doing well,” Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Rosalind Jones said.
Meantime, crews attacked the flames from the roof and the ground.
“This fire also extended to the building directly to the south,” Jones said.
Crews had the fire contained by about 1:45 a.m., but it sparked up again around 6:15 a.m. while crews were still on the scene to monitor hot spots.