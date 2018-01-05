CHICAGO (CBS) — A couple hundred travelers found themselves stranded overnight at the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop, after several buses were canceled or delayed due to the winter storm on the East Coast.

Many stranded passengers said they did not have enough money to pay for a hotel room, let alone a plane or rental car to get home without Greyhound.

Betheny Mattix said she arrived in Chicago around 7 p.m. Thursday, on her way home to Minneapolis. She said she was supposed to arrive in Minneapolis around 5 a.m. Friday, but as of 6:45 a.m., she was still waiting to leave Chicago.

“I’m upset, I’m frustrated, I’m tired, and I just want to get where I’m supposed to be. It’s really upsetting,” she said.

Greyhound said it has had trouble getting buses out of the Northeast, due to the winter storm.

“We are working to accommodate the large increase in ridership as many travelers are returning from the holiday season. However, we currently have limited resources as many of our buses from our Northeast schedules are unavailable due to the winter storm,” spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said. “We are working diligently to secure resources from other locations and expect to start getting customers back on the road this morning. We are doing our best to accommodate our customers with the resources we have available.”

With many tired and angry passengers growing frustrated waiting in the unheated bus station, police were called to respond to at least two fights overnight.