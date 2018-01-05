(WBBM Newsradio) – Several unionized Cook County employees were laid off Friday, due to the lingering budget crunch.
A spokesperson for County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the job cuts are the latest fallout from the repeal of the politically unpopular sweetened beverage tax, which created a $200 million shortfall.
Officials with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office say 15 to 20 deputies, including some with higher ranks, have been let go — for a total of 77 over the last month.
Three people in the Board President’s office have been laid off, among others elsewhere.