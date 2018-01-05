CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old woman was charged with shooting another woman in the arm Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.
The two women were in an argument at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
During the argument, Labritney Austin fired a shot, striking the other woman, 27, in the arm, police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized.
Police described the shooting as a domestic-related incident, and said it was caught on video and shared on Facebook.
Austin, of University Park, turned herself in to Wentworth District officers about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.
Austin was expected to appear in bond court on Friday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)