Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo, right, works with Carson Wentz.(Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) The Bears’ coaching search has hit another stop, with the team meeting Saturday with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

DeFilippo, 39, is the fifth candidate the Bears have confirmed interviewing. He has spent the last two seasons working alongside Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016.

DeFilippo began his coaching career as quarterbacks coach for Fordham in 2000 and entered the NFL in 2005 as a quality control coordinator with the Giants. He has served eight years as an NFL quarterbacks coach with four different teams, and also served as Browns offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Eagles have the league’s second-ranked scoring offense, tied with the Patriots at 28.6 points per game. In 13 games, Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions before suffering a torn ACL. Philadelphia earned the top seed in the NFC and is currently on a first-round bye.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson praised DeFilippo for his impact on Wentz speaking in November.

“I think you’re seeing it in [Wentz’s] fundamentals,” Pederson said. “I think you are seeing it in his attention to detail when it comes to progressions and reads. Understanding our offense and where guys are going to be. That’s a credit to John, and keeping it real with Carson. Keeping it honest. Coaching him hard. You can’t sugarcoat things.’

The Bears spent Friday interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during the morning in Minneapolis, then flew out to New England and met with McDaniels in the evening. They also interviewed Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on Thursday evening and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday in Chicago. The team is expected to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in the coming days.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.