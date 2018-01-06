CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A Chicago police officer fighting for his job after he fatally shot a 19-year-old man and a woman bystander in 2015 is under investigation for his role in a restaurant fight last month.
Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune that Robert Rialmo was stripped of his police powers after the fight.
The latest news comes after a police disciplinary body last month informed Police Supt. Eddie Johnson the shooting was unjustified and that Rialmo should be fired. The department is reviewing the recommendation.
Rialmo made national headlines when he fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones a little more than two years ago.
Rialmo has said he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung at him with a baseball bat. But the disciplinary body found no evidence that LeGrier swung the bat at Rialmo.
Jones, 55, a neighbor, was an innocent bystander.
An attorney for Rialmo, speaking about the reported fight, says facts will show his client did nothing wrong.
