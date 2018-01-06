(CBS) – The air passenger who created a human feces-smearing disturbance aboard a Chicago-to-Hong-Kong flight this week had been released from an Indiana jail only days before, KTVA in Anchorage, Alaska is reporting.

The disrupted United Airlines flight was redirected to Anchorage Thursday after a male passenger acted erratically and smeared human waste in the plane.

Authorities say the man defecated and made messes in two bathrooms before removing his shirt and trying to flush it down a commode.

Another passenger on the flight described the chaotic scene in video posted on KTVA’s website:

“The purser stayed and went back to check in on him, and that’s when you could see he pulled his shirt off and actually taken his shirt and put it into the toilet. And I don’t know if he was trying to clean it off the walls or if he took the crap and put it on the walls, but either way we had a major mess in the bathroom after that.”

The flight landed safely in Alaska, where federal authorities were waiting for the erratically behaving passenger.

The alleged troublemaker, in his 20s, had a Vietnamese passport and a permanent U.S. resident’s card, authorities said. KTVA reported he had been released from a jail in Evansville, Ind. earlier in the week.

He was undergoing a psych evaluation.

There was no word on charges.