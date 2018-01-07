CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were hurt in a four-car crash Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened on I-88 near exit 138 in Oakbrook Terrace, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

SLOW DOWN! Freezing rain, sleet and snow moving in making roads dangerous. This multiple car crash near OakBrook Terrace with injuries. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/X4LgUfFddz — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) January 7, 2018

And with freezing rain, sleet and snow expected to continue moving through the Chicago area, authorities are urging drivers to use caution while navigating slippery roads.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) warned that the weather could make for “treacherous” driving conditions throughout Sunday afternoon and into the overnight hours due to the possibility for icy roads, according to a statement from the agency.

“If you are going to be traveling, you should first ask yourself if your trip is necessary before heading out,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said in a statement. “We are working hard to make out roads safe and passable, but conditions are expected to be challenging.

“We are asking the public to please plan ahead, slow down and expect much longer than usual travel times,” Blankenhore added.

Please keep these tips in mind if you're considering traveling today. pic.twitter.com/RYmn3hPXte — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 7, 2018

Throughout the state, IDOT crews have been pre-treating bridges, overpasses and ramps, which are the areas most susceptible to icy conditions, IDOT said. The agency has made more than 1,700 trucks available, as well as other equipment to salt and treat roads.

In addition, the Illinois Tollway has deployed its full fleet of 196 snowplows to keep roadways clear of ice and snow, according to a statement from the agency.

Drivers whose vehicles become disabled should turn on their hazard lights and dial *999 for assistance from Illinois State Police, the tollways said.

Snow accumulation of up to one inch is expected throughout the day, with the possibility of up to a tenth of an inch of accumulated ice, the weather service said.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: A combination of freezing rain, drizzle and sleet is expected to impact travel throughout today and during the overnight hours. Icy conditions will make driving treacherous. Motorists are advised to make preparations if they plan to be on the road. pic.twitter.com/7K0dxVUoZ8 — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 7, 2018

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Monday in much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for a mix of freezing rain coupled with light sleet and wet snow into the evening hours.

