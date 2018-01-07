CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The City of Chicago reached a tentative agreement with the union representing snow plow and garbage truck drivers, Teamsters Local 700 announced early Sunday.
After months of negotiating, the new five-year contract covers more than 2,000 city workers represented by the union.
“Negotiations were long and difficult,” Teamsters Local 700 President Becky Strzechowski said in a press release.
“Local 700 members are entitled to a fair and equitable agreement that reflects the extraordinary sacrifices they make on behalf of the citizens of Chicago. We believe that this agreement addresses important issues of health and safety, critical training, wages, and the promise of a career path to full-time, family-sustaining jobs in the City of Chicago.”
Teamsters and the city did not reach a tentative agreement until late Saturday evening.
Sunday’s meeting was originally called by the union as a possible strike vote for the members as negotiations had hit a wall.
Union members received details of the proposed agreement during Sunday’s meeting, and will receive mailed copies later this week.
“As public servants of the City, our members work around the clock, 365 days-a-year to keep the city in pristine condition for its residents and visitors,” Strzechowski said.
Union members are expected to vote to ratify the agreement within the next 10 days. A majority vote is needed to accept the agreement.
The prior 10-year contract expired six months ago.