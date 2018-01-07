Matt Nagy, center, with Derek Carr, left, and Eli Manning, right, at the Pro Bowl(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) The Bears are conducting their sixth and final known coaching interview, meeting Sunday morning with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Fresh off his Chiefs losing 22-21 to the Titans on Saturday — this after leading 21-3 — Nagy is reportedly set to interview with the Colts later in the day.

Nagy, 39, will interview amid criticism after Saturday’s loss in Kansas City. His Chiefs ran star running back Kareem Hunt just 11 times, part of their issues trying to close out a victory late. Nagy inherited play-calling duties in early December from head coach Andy Reid.

Nagy was a standout quarterback in the Arena Football League before entering the NFL coaching ranks. He joined Reid’s Eagles in 2008 as a coaching intern and became a quality control coach with the team in 2011. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013, becoming the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Chiefs posted the league’s sixth-best scoring offense at 25.9 points per game this season. Nagy’s role included preparing veteran starter Alex Smith while developing first-round pick Patrick Mahomes. His offense included two dynamic playmakers in Hunt and Tyreek Hill, plus Travis Kelce, one of the game’s top tight ends.

Nagy is the Bears’ sixth coaching interview conducted since John Fox was fired on Monday. The team interviewed Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Wednesday, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on Thursday, Vikings offensive coordinator and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on Saturday.

The Bears’ plans beyond their interview with Nagy have yet to be revealed. The team’s brass can either expand their list beyond the six candidates or move for second interviews this week.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.