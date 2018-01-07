CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been killed and nine other people wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses told investigators that 47-year-old Trennis Milam got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the head about 1 p.m. in the 7200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Trennis, who lived in West Englewood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 35-year-old man was standing in the 5300 block of West Lake Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was found nearby after collapsing in the 300 block of North Lorel. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where was pronounced dead. A silver vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting. The medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

The most recent shooting happened early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. A 26-year-old man was in an argument with three males on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of South State when one of them fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the right arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking with a friend, heading south on Champlain from 67th, when they got into an argument with the occupants of an SUV, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the SUV then fired at the boy, striking him in the right eye. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

A SWAT team was called to the 6700 block of South Champlain Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting investigation, police said. At least two people were being questioned Saturday night.

Nearly two hours before that, another 16-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Someone in a gray vehicle shot the boy in the arm and back at 11:32 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Flournoy, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot multiple times in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. The 35-year-old was in his vehicle at 11:12 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 69th Street when a male suspect he knew shot him, police said. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper torso and left leg. He was listed in good condition.

Several hours earlier, another man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 29-year-old was shot in the right thigh at 6:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk, police said. The shooter was in a dark green vehicle with tinted windows. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in guarded condition.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man was wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side. The 31-year-old was walking in an alley about 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots before running away, police said. The man was shot seven times – twice in the right leg, once in the left leg and twice in each arm – and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Nearly two hours before that, a 30-year-old man was shot in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood. He was inside a vehicle at 12:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of North California when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside started shooting, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the back and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Another man was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 27-year-old was shot in the right arm and right leg about 8:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 26th, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first shooting happened more than an hour earlier in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back at 7:07 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Armitage, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Two people were killed and 24 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Follow city gun violence throughout the weekend with the Chicago Sun-Times shootings tracker.

