Matt Nagy, center, with Derek Carr, left, and Eli Manning, right, at the Pro Bowl(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma—

(670 The Score) What happened Saturday in Kansas City, the crumbling of a 21-3 lead, was the consequence of negligence by the Chiefs coaching staff. The end result was brutal, a 22-21 loss to the Titans in the wild-card weekend opener.

That set of circumstances followed offensive coordinator Matt Nagy into his Sunday morning meeting with the Bears some 16 hours after Arrowhead Stadium emptied with another playoff loss. Surely, among the first questions from general manager Ryan Pace was something along the lines of “What the hell happened?”

Though it appeared on the television broadcast that Chiefs coach Andy Reid had re-assumed play-calling duties, Nagy’s name, too, is on the decision to run Kareem Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher this season, just 11 times – and working him in a minimal role after star tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion in the first half.

Nagy’s interview with the Bears was the first of his Sunday, with the Colts on tap in the afternoon, and could prove as a revealing picture of a potential head coach. Being faced with the failures of a devastating loss can show the makeup of Nagy and his fit as a leader.

The loss could very well be the fault of Reid and Reid alone, and his playoff record and history with clock management offers him little benefit of the doubt. Still, the picture presented of Nagy the morning after a tough defeat had to be telling.

What is clear about the 39-year-old Nagy is that the Chiefs’ offense became better with him serving as the play caller. With the team struggling, Reid handed over the duties to Nagy – whom he hired as an intern in 2008 and has elevated along stops in Philadelphia and Kansas City – and saw playmakers like Hunt and Tyreek Hill put into dynamic roles with the offense.

Nagy coordinated an offense that ranked sixth in scoring at 25.9 points per game, helping Alex Smith enjoy the best season of his career and working closely to develop first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, who flashed potential in his season-finale start.

Nagy has spent his entire coaching career working alongside Reid, whose coaching tree has produced many accomplished coaches. He has been touted for his work developing young quarterbacks, and would be hired because the Bears see his fit with Mitchell Trubisky, whom they drafted eight picks before Mahomes.

In Nagy, the Bears conducted their sixth coaching interview since Wednesday. He is the fourth offensive assistant of that group, joining the likes of Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

Where the Bears go from here remains to be seen. Nagy could be the kind of qualified candidate Pace seeks because of the success on offense that got Kansas City into the playoffs in the first place.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.