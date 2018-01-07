CHICAGO (CBS) — The record-tying cold snap Chicago has endured for nearly two weeks is expected to finally end Sunday, as temperatures are forecasted to hit about 30 degrees.

Throughout this deep freeze, plumbers have been to home after home. And, according to CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos, their long days are about to get longer with the thaw headed our way.

“We’re bracing for the worst now,” said Mike Iorusso, who’s with Power Plumbing & Sewer. His colleague, Levon Bonjukian, adding, “our phones start going completely crazy.”

Warm-ups cause a whole new stream of problems.

“You will see major leaks, dry wall starts coming down,” Iorusso said.

Bonjukian said in some cases, it “basically rains through the ceiling.”

The crew at Power Plumbing & Sewer says knowing where to shut off your water is key.

“If a leak just spontaneously starts, that’s the first thing to do, just shut your water off,” Bonjukian said.

If you live in an apartment, ask your landlord because it might be in someone else’s unit or in a locked room.

The crew also suggests to leave faucets dripping overnight, and to open cabinets with pipes near exterior walls.

“Cabinets open — heat will flow in there,” Iorusso said.

One more tip from the pumpers: If you think you have a frozen pipe, warm it up with a hair dryer, heat lamp or hot towel to prevent it from cracking.