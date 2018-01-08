CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were among four people hospitalized Monday night after a West Englewood neighborhood crash on the South Side.
The officers were pursuing a suspected robber in a Hummer SUV when the vehicles collided about 8:30 p.m. near 67th Street and Marshfield Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Chicago Fire Department.
The two officers were taken to a hospital in serious condition, authorities said. Two other people were also at hospitals in good condition. None of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.
