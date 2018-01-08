CHICAGO (CBS) — Three firefighters and one civilian were injured Monday afternoon when a house went up in flames in the South Austin neighborhood.
The fire started around 11:45 a.m. at a 1 1/2-story home in the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, after crews arrived, there was what is commonly known as a “flashover” inside the house, briefly trapping three firefighters. That prompted the Fire Department to raise the alarm to 2-11, bringing in extra crews and firefighting vehicles.
“There was a mayday call. This brings an immediate escalation of the alarm,” he said. “Rescue crews, they were able to locate the fire personnel quickly, and get them out.”
Langford said the firefighters suffered minor burns.
“One is going to Stroger Hospital. Two are going to West Suburban Hospital,” he said. “The burns are not critical, and they are not life-threatening.”
Firefighters also rescued a person who was trapped in the home. That person was taken to Loretto Hospital for treatment.
The fire was struck out around 1:45 p.m.