CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in west suburban Bellwood early Monday morning.
Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey said he was called around 2 a.m., after an event called “Souled Out” turned violent at Avenue 23, at 2305 St. Charles Rd.
Two groups of people got into a fight inside the bar, and were asked to leave, Harvey said. The argument continued after they left, and someone fired shots outside the bar, wounding three people.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another was hospitalized in good condition. The third was treated and released.
Avenue 23 has been in business for at least a year and a half, and police have been called to the bar for fights before. Harvey said he planned to sit down with the owners for a discussion about security once the investigation wraps up.
“We will sit down and discuss what happened here at the club, and we will make sure that security is tightened up, and we will talk to the owners and find out ways that we could prevent this from happening in the future,” he said. “Here at the club, we’ve had altercations before, people getting into arguments and fights, but nothing to this magnitude.”
It was not immediately clear how many people fired weapons, but there were at least 29 evidence markers on the ground outside Avenue 23.
Police have not said what prompted the argument, or If anyone was in custody.