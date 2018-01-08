(670 The Score) The Blackhawks have recalled forward Tomas Jurco from AHL Rockford and assigned forward John Hayden to Rockford, they announced Monday.
Jurco, 25, has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) for the Icehogs this season. He played in 13 games for the Blackhawks last season, recording one goal after being acquired from the Red Wings in February. He hasn’t played for Chicago yet this season.
Hayden, 22, has three goals and eight assists in 39 games with the Blackhawks this season. He was scratched in Chicago’s win against Edmonton on Sunday.
Also on Monday, the Blackhawks placed defenseman Cody Franson on waivers.