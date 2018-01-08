CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators are working to identify a body found early Monday morning in the backyard pool of a Waukegan home.
And CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports that the family of missing 18-year-old Lucio Cambray fears the worst.
Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the body was found frozen in the pool behind a home in the 1300 block of North Jackson.
Waukegan Police Cmdr. Joe Florip says officers started the death investigation around 12 Monday morning, adding that the outside elements made it a “very challenging scene.”
According to Dr. Cooper, it will take 24 to 48 hours for the body to thaw enough for further examination.
“If it is his body, then the community will work towards assisting the police, so there can be justice for any foul play that has occurred,” the Cambray’s family pastor, Julie Contreras said.
Last month, an 18-year-old girl was rescued from a basement fire at the same home. She died several days later due to injuries she sustained.
“It’s too early to draw any connection between both investigations,” Florip said.
Cambray was last seen on Christmas night.